Toddler's death devastating

Photo: GoFundMe

Support is pouring in for the family of a 16-month-old boy who died in a tragic daycare accident.

"Baby Mac," is described as a joyful tot whose short life was surrounded by love.

Mac died in an East Vancouver daycare.

Friends and family have launched an online fundraiser for Mac's parents, Shelly and Chris.

"Mac was incredibly empathetic for a boy who wasn't even two years old yet. If you stubbed your toe or bumped your head, he would want to make sure you were OK," it reads. “There are no words to express the pain that is being experienced in this household today. I lack the ability to describe the emptiness in our hearts.

“We all miss him so much. Mac was like a brilliant star that appeared in our lives for only a short time, but will forever change us all.”

According to the fundraiser, Chris works entirely on commission and apart from paying for funeral arrangements, the donations are intended to help ease the financial burden on the devastated parents.

By Friday afternoon, $53,000 had been donated.

Mac died Wednesday at a home near Kitchener Street and Commercial Drive. On Thursday, a family member told CTV News the toddler was killed in an unfortunate accident while in daycare.

The BC Coroners Service and detectives from the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section are continuing to investigate.

Few details of the probe have been released, but police said the circumstances do not appear suspicious.

- with files from CTV