Cops dial in to dope dealers

Suspected drug dealers in a Lower Mainland community dialed a wrong number after getting nabbed by police.

Following the execution of search warrants and five arrests, RCMP in Chilliwack have shut down an alleged dial-a-dope operation.

Cpl. Mike Rail said the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) initiated an investigation in May 2016 after police received reports about the sale of narcotics in the city by a dial-a-dope organization.

“During their lengthy investigation, CRU officers covertly gathered evidence to link suspects and addresses to the alleged dope ring,” said Rail.

“On Jan. 11, two search warrants executed in 45000-block of Yale Road by CRU officers led to the arrest of four men and a woman plus the seizure of cocaine, two kilograms of marijuana, $30,000 cash, four motor vehicles and further evidence linking the suspects to drug trafficking offences.”

The suspects are facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“In ending the operation of a sophisticated dial-a-dope ring, the RCMP in Chilliwack have taken another step in reducing organized crime and removing illegal drugs from our community,” said Rail.

