37392
36358

BC  

Tests show no diesel in river

- | Story: 186590

Preliminary results of water testing taken downstream from the site of a diesel spill on the North Thompson River show no detectable petroleum hydrocarbons.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District took the samples on Wednesday, one day after a semi crashed into the river.

The results mean "there has not been any detection of diesel in the Vavenby water system," the district said in a press release Friday.

However, users remain under a "Do Not Use" order, as issued by Interior Health.

Prior to lifting the order, TNRD must continue regular sampling and develop a remediation plan for the water system.

Samples used for the tests were taken at the Vavenby water intake, a stand pipe by a nearby sawmill, and at the community reservoir. Water samples will continue to be taken and monitored over the coming days.

Vavenby residents can continue to pick up bottled water at the local firehall.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38525
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37432


Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble

Must Watch
It took the ref a good bit to remember what that foul was called… had to dust off the traveling page in the rule book.
paul_mccartney_files_lawsuit_against_sony_for_beatles_song_rights.jpg
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony for Beatles song rights
Music
Paul McCartney is suing label executives at Sony/ATV to regain...
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Mario went down the wrong pipe
Must Watch
With the help of some clever mods, this gamer plunged the Mario...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201776
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017
Galleries
Mostly poor decisions coupled with a little bit of bad luck make...
TheTango-FridayFails-0106201795
Friday Fails – January 20, 2017 (2)
Galleries
According to the dog, this is all the cats fault. In fact, this...

37345