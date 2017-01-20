Tests show no diesel in river

Photo: Twitter

Preliminary results of water testing taken downstream from the site of a diesel spill on the North Thompson River show no detectable petroleum hydrocarbons.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District took the samples on Wednesday, one day after a semi crashed into the river.

The results mean "there has not been any detection of diesel in the Vavenby water system," the district said in a press release Friday.

However, users remain under a "Do Not Use" order, as issued by Interior Health.

Prior to lifting the order, TNRD must continue regular sampling and develop a remediation plan for the water system.

Samples used for the tests were taken at the Vavenby water intake, a stand pipe by a nearby sawmill, and at the community reservoir. Water samples will continue to be taken and monitored over the coming days.

Vavenby residents can continue to pick up bottled water at the local firehall.