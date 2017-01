Photo: CTV

A column of black smoke tarred the Greater Vancouver skyline Friday, as a blaze burned at scrapyard.

Thick smoke billowed from Mitchell Island in Richmond just before noon.

CTV News, quoting a witness, reported the fire is at AABC Recyclers Group, a scrap yard and auto wrecker.

Fire crews are responding.

– with files from CTV Vancouver