Crash involves police car

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP in Surrey are investigating an early morning crash involving a police cruiser.

The cruiser was heading to a report of a robbery about 6:15 a.m. Friday when it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 148th Street.

The impact sent the civilian vehicle into a neighbouring yard.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are at the scene, determining what caused the collision.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.