Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near Christina Lake

Highway 3 will be closed for a few hours today in both directions in the West Kootenays for avalanche control.

DriveBC warns of the closure five kilometres west of Paulson Bridge between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic near the junction with Highway 12.

For more highway information, visit DriveBC.