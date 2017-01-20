37392
Pipe bomb safely destroyed

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Police have safely removed and destroyed a pipe bomb from a vehicle in East Vancouver. 

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, Vancouver police conducted a traffic stop on East Cordova Street near Hawks Avenue.

The driver allegedly told the officer he had a home-made pipe bomb in the vehicle, so the VPD's Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the scene. The pipe bomb was located, considered dangerous, and safely destroyed, says Const. Jason Doucette. 

The 33-year-old man from West Vancouver was the only person in the vehicle, and he remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 p.m.

The Vancouver Police bomb squad is responding to an incident in Vancouver.

Details are few as the incident is still unfolding.

However, CTV is reporting a large police presence on Cordova Street in East Vancouver.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area, which is cordoned off with police tape.

The bomb squad is focused on a Mercedes vehicle with its four-way flashers blinking.

A robot has been sent in to investigate the vehicle.

