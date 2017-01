Photo: CTV

The Vancouver Police bomb squad is responding to an incident in Vancouver.

Details are few as the incident is still unfolding.

However, CTV is reporting a large police presence on Cordova Street in East Vancouver.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area, which is cordoned off with police tape.

The bomb squad is focused on a Mercedes vehicle with its four-way flashers blinking.

A robot has been sent in to investigate the vehicle.