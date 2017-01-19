Cop thrown from cab

Photo: RCMP

An RCMP was thrown from a taxi while trying to apprehend a suspect in Nanaimo this week.

The officer suffered cuts and bruises, Wednesday, after spotting a prolific offender in the cab.

Spencer Schaeffer, 31, was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers approached the cab and told Schaeffer he was under arrest, but when they tried to remove him from the vehicle, the driver hit the gas.

The injured officer was thrown to the ground, but did not need medical attention.

Schaeffer took off on foot, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested a short distance away.

He will now face additional charges of flight from police and possession of ammunition, as well as breaches on previous orders.

The cab driver was arrested for dangerous driving, but no charges have been laid.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island