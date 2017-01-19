38416
Skydiver dies in collision

A Vancouver man has died in a skydiving accident in Arizona.

Thomas Koessler, 28, died when a jump went wrong Wednesday, over Eloy, Ariz..

CTV reports Koessler collided with another jumper and was knocked out in mid-air.

Local sheriffs say his parachute deployed automatically, but he made a hard landing as he was unconscious and unable to control the chute.

He died of injuries in the impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

