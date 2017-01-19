Skydiver dies in collision

Photo: Vimeo
A Vancouver man has died in a skydiving accident in Arizona.
Thomas Koessler, 28, died when a jump went wrong Wednesday, over Eloy, Ariz..
CTV reports Koessler collided with another jumper and was knocked out in mid-air.
Local sheriffs say his parachute deployed automatically, but he made a hard landing as he was unconscious and unable to control the chute.
He died of injuries in the impact.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
– with files from CTV Vancouver