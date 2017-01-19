Helicopter rescues skiers

Photo: Google Maps

Modern technology made for a quick rescue of three men who got lost on a ski trip in the Kootenay backcountry this week.

Salmo RCMP received a call Wednesday from a Nelson resident, who said her boyfriend had activated an emergency distress signal on his satellite-based tracking device.

She had dropped her boyfriend and two friends off at the Bombi Summit between Salmo and Castlegar on Sunday. The three men were planning a five-day ski and snowboard tour of the backcountry along a pre-planned route.

While they had backcountry ski experience, it was their first overnight expedition. The trio kept in touch with the woman via SPOT, a satellite-based messaging and GPS device.

On the third day of the trip, she received an emergency signal from SPOT that the three were lost. The device’s coordinates showed they had strayed off the planned route.

Search and Rescue was contacted and crews searched into the late evening. On Thursday morning a search helicopter found the three men alive and well. Officials say they had brought shelter and supplies with them in the event of an emergency.

The men were transported to Nelson.