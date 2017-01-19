38416
38032

BC  

Helicopter rescues skiers

- | Story: 186537

Modern technology made for a quick rescue of three men who got lost on a ski trip in the Kootenay backcountry this week.

Salmo RCMP received a call Wednesday from a Nelson resident, who said her boyfriend had activated an emergency distress signal on his satellite-based tracking device. 

She had dropped her boyfriend and two friends off at the Bombi Summit between Salmo and Castlegar on Sunday. The three men were planning a five-day ski and snowboard tour of the backcountry along a pre-planned route.

While they had backcountry ski experience, it was their first overnight expedition. The trio kept in touch with the woman via SPOT, a satellite-based messaging and GPS device.

On the third day of the trip, she received an emergency signal from SPOT that the three were lost. The device’s coordinates showed they had strayed off the planned route.

Search and Rescue was contacted and crews searched into the late evening. On Thursday morning a search helicopter found the three men alive and well. Officials say they had brought shelter and supplies with them in the event of an emergency.

The men were transported to Nelson.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37525
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...

38182