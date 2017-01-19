Avalanche risk high for now

Photo: Avalanche Canada

The avalanche danger in British Columbia is high this week but conditions are expected to calm down a bit heading into the weekend.

Due to a variety of factors, the risk of avalanches in B.C. mountains is high across much of the province, specifically in the regions of the North Rockies, North Cariboos and North Columbia, prompting a special public avalanche warning from Avalanche Canada.

“Recently we've had a big warm up and that's been a big part of the reason why we've had enhanced avalanche activity, as well as some new snow, in places some rain and some high winds,” said James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor with Avalanche Canada. “So if you put all of that together it's not surprising we're seeing enhanced avalanche activity at this time.”

Floyer says temperatures closer to the Okanagan are expected to begin cooling again starting Friday, which should help bring some increased stability to the local snowpack.

“As we see the snow die down, as we see the temperatures start to cool, we will start to see a diminishing amount of avalanche activity and a diminishing risk to humans travelling into the mountains.,” he said. “By the weekend we might be down to a moderate avalanche danger ... so fairly manageable for the most part as long as people are a little bit diligent.”

Floyer encourages those who are travelling in the backcountry this weekend to read the updated avalanche forecast, carry avalanche safety gear and “go out with a mindset to ease into things a little bit gently and gradually.”

Floyer says the areas with the highest risk of avalanches will be steeper, aggressive terrain at higher elevations and slopes that have been affected by winds.

Avalanche forecasts by region can be found on Avalanche Canada's website.