Plane crash at Duncan

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

The Transportation Safety Board confirms two people were on board a Cessna 172 that crashed near Duncan Airport.

A pilot and an instructor from the Victoria Flying Club were on board when it went down in a field after hitting power lines, TSB spokesman Bill Yearwood told CTV.

One occupant was able to get out out of the without assistance, but the other was trapped inside, but alive.

Two air ambulances and three ground ambulances responded to the crash scene.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

A small plane has crashed near Duncan Airport after striking power lines.

Fire crews are responding to the crash scene, just north of the airport, CTV reports.

Details are few, but businesses in the area say a small plane struck high-voltage lines and went down.

BC Hydro confirmed its lines were struck, causing a brief power outage in the area.

The severity of the crash and condition of the pilot is not yet known.

The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island