Photo: BCLC

When Prince George's Patrick Kukko told his mother he had won $1 million, she fell right off her chair.

Kukko won the Maxmillion prize on Dec. 30, and says he hasn't stopped grinning since.

“My job takes me away from home a lot,” said Kukko in a statement. “I’ll retire early so I can be around my kids more.”

He says he plans to buy a new motorcycle and barbecue for himself, along with a couple of ATVs for his kids.

Kukko's winning ticket was bought at Petro Canada in Blue River.