38416
36358

BC  

Rocky avalanche warning

- | Story: 186500

A special avalanche warning has been issued for parts of northern British Columbia and Alberta, starting Friday and lasting until the end of the day on Monday.

Avalanche Canada's warning applies to the north Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos and the north Columbia region.

The agency says everyone using the recreational backcountry needs to carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel.

Recent warm weather has made the snowpack unstable in the areas covered by the warning.

James Floyer, Avalanche Canada's forecasting program supervisor, says warmer temperatures and new snow have "created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37583
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37780
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36800


TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...

36280