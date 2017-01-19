37392
Seal protest to get bloody

A "bloody" protest will go down outside a Vancouver restaurant on Friday.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will have a costumed "seal" writhe in a pool of "blood" outside the Edible Canada restaurant at Granville Island.

The restaurant has raised eyebrows for offering seal meat on its menu during the Dine Out Vancouver promotion.

PETA is urging Dine Out festival-goers to skip Edible's seal meat offering.

The animal rights group, well known for its publicity stunts, claims the restaurant is "supporting an industry that costs Canadian taxpayers millions of dollars in government subsidies, as there are no major markets left for seal-derived products, which have been banned in 35 countries."

"Canada's commercial seal slaughter is responsible for shooting, bludgeoning, and skinning seals for products that are illegal in dozens of countries around the world," PETA executive vice-president Tracy Reiman said in a press release.

The protest is expected to take place at noon.

