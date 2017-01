Photo: CTV

An East Vancouver home where a child died Wednesday was not the child's residence.

The BC Coroners Service, which is investigating along with the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, says the child didn't live at the home.

Officers arrived on scene at a residence in the area of Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street around 4 p.m.

Police say the death doesn't appear suspicious

Neither the age nor gender of the child has been released.

