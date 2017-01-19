Didn't die at own home

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Police in Vancouver are continuing to restrict access to a home where a child died Wednesday.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” says Vancouver Police Department Const. Jason Doucette. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to restrict access to the home until other parts of the investigation are complete.”

Officers will remain at the house until the investigation is finished.

There is no additional information to share.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 a.m.

An East Vancouver home where a child died Wednesday was not the child's residence.

The BC Coroners Service, which is investigating along with the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, says the child didn't live at the home.

Officers arrived on scene at a residence in the area of Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street around 4 p.m.

Police say the death doesn't appear suspicious

Neither the age nor gender of the child has been released.

