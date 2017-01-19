37392
Still can't use the water

Residents of the Vavenby area who use water from the North Thompson River continue to be under a "Do Not Use" water order.

The Interior Health order is expected to remain in place for at least the next week, following a semi crash that spilled diesel fuel into the river near Avola.

A public meeting was held at the Vavenby Community Hall Wednesday night to update residents on the situation.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Interior Health Authority and Thompson-Nicola Regional District provided information on the environmental impact of the spill.

A consulting environmental engineer also spoke on the impact to the Vavenby Water System.

IH confirmed users on the Vavenby Water System are still under the water order and should use bottled water or an alternative source for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling the water will not make it safe for use.

Samples have gone out for testing, and a better assessment of the length of the water ban will be made once test results come back.

Initial results should be made available to residents in the next couple of days, the TNRD said Thursday in a press release.

The district is continuing to take regular water samples and will develop a remediation plan for the water system in consultation with IH and a consulting engineer.

TNRD is providing bottled water to affected residents at the Vavenby firehall between noon and 7 p.m. daily.

