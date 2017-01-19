New lane for Alex Fraser

Photo: BC Gov't

A seventh lane is going to be added to the Alex Fraser Bridge.

The new counterflow lane will be incorporated by narrowing existing lanes and removing the shoulders.

The additional lane is expected to shave up to 16 minutes of the rush-hour commute, according to the provincial government.

A movable barrier will be repositioned for the morning and evening rush hours, allowing four lanes northbound in the morning, and four lanes southbound in the afternoon.

The project is estimated to cost $70 million and is slated for completion in spring 2018.

"Commuters and other highway users can expect to save about 12 to 16 minutes during the afternoon rush hour and about six minutes during the morning rush hour," Transportation Minister Todd Stone said in a press release announcing the addition.

The project will also include 13 electronic reader boards at "key decision points" on highways in the Metro Vancouver region to help motorists make driving decisions.

– with files from CTV Vancouver