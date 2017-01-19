37392
Raise smoking age to 21?

B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake has floated the idea of raising the legal age to buy cigarettes.

Heading into National Non-Smoking Week, Lake tweeted: "Time to consider raising the age of tobacco consumption to 21 like California, Hawaii and over 120 local jurisdictions in the US?"

"It really is just the start of a conversation," Lake told CTV. "It's Terry Lake saying to British Columbians: Is this something that we should consider?"

National Non-Smoking week runs from Jan. 19 to 25.

The provincial government offers free smoking cessation products through any pharmacist for those looking to kick the habit.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

