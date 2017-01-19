38416
Juggling babies and elderly

Are you part of the sandwich generation?

Do you find yourself trying to juggle the needs of your children and your aging parents at the same time?

According to Statistics Canada, an average of three in 10 Canadians are both raising children and responsible for the care of their elderly parents.

The new province-wide poll by Insights West, says that nine in 10 British Columbians who make up the sandwich generation say they are facing challenges in providing care.

“The poll results certainly confirm what most of us have been hearing at backyard barbecues and community functions for a while now,” said Daniel Fontaine, CEO for the BC Care Providers Association.

Most of the people in the poll said they have difficulty finding time to visit their aging parents due to their busy work schedules.

The sandwich generation also said they face challenges in keeping informed about the health status of a parent and affording the costs associated with caring for them.

