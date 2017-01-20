Big byte in the economy

Photo: Contributed

B.C.’s tech sector is breaking records.

According to the provincial Ministry of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services, the tech sector in British Columbia is has hit the milestone of employing more than 100,000 people.

The B.C. tech sector also had the highest company revenues and employee wages ever recorded.

"In today's economy, virtually every business relies on technology to help increase efficiency, safety and competitiveness,” said Shirley Bond, minister of jobs. “British Columbia has exceptional talent and many innovative technologies originate in our province.”

Employment in the tech sector rose 2.9 per cent, surpassing B.C.’s overall employment growth of 2.5 per cent and national tech sector employment growth of 1.1 per cent.

"We're excited to be part of a progressive industry that develops innovative technology every day,” said Dan Rink of ITel.

“The success of the sector as a whole helps our business attract talent and investment,” Rink said.

A total of 101,700 people are employed and earn a weekly average salary of $1,590, 75 per cent higher than the average wage in B.C. and higher than the Canadian technology sector average.

The data collected is based on information up to December 2015.