Shots fired in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the south end of the city at 3 a.m. this morning.

Investigators at the scene found multiple bullet holes in the home on Knight Street and East 54th Avenue.

"No one was injured, and the occupants of the home are not co-operating with police," said Vancouver police in a statement.

"No arrests have been made. It appears this was a targeted shooting, and investigators do not believe the general public are at risk."

The police investigation continues.

