Highway warnings abound

Treacherous conditions have prompted numerous advisories for B.C. highways.

Highway 3 will be closed in both directions for avalanche control, 30 kilometres west of Creston at Kootenay Pass until 8 a.m. this morning, according to DriveBC. An alternative route is available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A.

Overnight, a commercial vehicle incident also closed the highway at the pass, along with another crash at Fernie. A freezing rain warning has been issued for the stretch between Meadows and Creston. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, from the junction with Highway 1 to the Highland Valley Mine overpass, also due to freezing rain.

A similar advisory is issued for Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek, and Highway 97 from the junction with Highway 1 at Cache Creek to Loon Lake Road.

Highway 3A between Castlegar and Creston also has a freezing rain advisory from Brilliant to Balfour. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary. 

Travel is also not recommended on Highway 6 between Salmo and Nelson for the same reason.

Highway 99 remains closed due to high avalanche hazard, seven km south of the Kane Creek Bridge. No detour is available.

