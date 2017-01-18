38416

BC  

OD deaths hit new peak

- | Story: 186383

British Columbia reached a new peak of 914 illicit drug overdose deaths last year with the arrival of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The figure is almost 80 per cent higher than the 510 overdose deaths due to illicit drugs in 2015.

In the Okanagan, 76 people lost their lives; 48 in Kelowna and 13 in Vernon. Totals for other Okanagan communities are not available due to privacy concerns.

The BC Coroners Service says December was the worst month at 142 deaths province-wide, the highest ever recorded in a month.

The B.C. government declared a public-health emergency last April in response to the crisis, setting off a series of preventative measures to try to slow the death toll.

The B.C. Centre For Disease Control launched a take-home naloxone program for residents to reverse the effects of opioids.

The government also announced late last year that overdose prevention sites would be established in communities across the province where people could take illicit drugs while being monitored by trained professionals equipped with naloxone.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38207
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38006
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…

35762