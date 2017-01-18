38416
Licence plates gone wild

The province unveiled a new set of licence plates Wednesday in an effort to create a new revenue stream for B.C. Parks.

The three different designs are available starting Jan. 29 and feature the Purcell Mountains, Porteau Cove and a kermode bear.

Minister of Environment Mary Polak said the plates will try to build both awareness of B.C. parks and revenue for park enhancements.

“All the revenue that is generated from these plates will go directly into funding those kinds of enhancements in our parks.”

The plates will cost $50 initially and $40 annually to renew.

Polak said conservatively, they expect to raise close to $1.5 million in the next five years through the program.

38182