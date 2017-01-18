Water at risk from spill

Photo: ourbc.com

Officials are continuing to monitor the quality of water in the area around Vavenby after a diesel spill in the North Thompson River.

A semi-truck crashed into the river Monday night, spilling about 800 litres of diesel into the North Thompson.

Residents who get drinking water from the river are being asked to check their water supply for any signs of diesel, either from odour or a sheen in the water.

People in the vicinity are being cautioned not to use river water if it smells or tastes like fuel. This includes, drinking, bathing or brushing teeth.

Residents around Vavenby, north of Kamloops, are being provided with bottled water. More shipments of water are scheduled to be delivered later today to the Vavenby Fire Hall.

Diesel fuel can pose a health risk through ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will provide further updates later today.