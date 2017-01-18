37392

BC  

Americans whine over wine

- | Story: 186347

The sale of B.C. wines in some of the province's grocery stores is being challenged by the United States government as a breach of Canada's commitments to the World Trade Organization.

The American government says the decision to allow only B.C. wines to be sold in grocery stores is damaging to U.S. wine makers.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman says the province's regulations provide a substantial competitive advantage for B.C. wines.

The U.S. has sent a letter to the Canadian government asking for consultations as a first step in trying to resolve the dispute.

If that fails, the U.S. says it may request that the WTO establish a dispute settlement panel.

B.C. amended legislation in April 2015 to allow wine sales in grocery stores and held an auction about a year later for licences to sell wines.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38033
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37432


TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721

Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017

Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we… Weirdness incoming!
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0104201710
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trees growing out of and around things, and so much more...
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved...
michael_buble_pulls_out_of_the_brit_awards_-_report.jpg
Michael Buble pulls out of the Brit Awards – report
Music
Michael Buble has reportedly pulled out of hosting next...
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
Must Watch
Okay, we know the idea of parental controls to kids seems like...

37593