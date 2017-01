Photo: CTV

Police are describing a shooting in Abbotsford as targeted.

Const. Ian MacDonald says a 22-year-old man left his home in the West Clearbrook neighbourhood at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was confronted by several suspects.

MacDonald says the suspects fired several shots before the victim was able to run back into the house.

The unnamed man suffered minor injuries.

MacDonald says in a news release that the suspects fled in a waiting, dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder.