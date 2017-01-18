38416
38032

BC  

Highways clearing up

- | Story: 186325

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Highway 23 is now open to single-lane alternating traffic at Mica Dam. It's expected to be fully open by 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The travel advisory on Highway 1 from Craigellachie to Field has been lifted.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

Highway 99 has been opened in both directions from Kane Creek Bridge to Lillooet.

It had been closed due to avalanche risk.

UPDATED: 8:05 a.m.

It's not a nice day to be driving on B.C. highways.

There are closures for avalanche control, as well as warnings for ice, slush and snowfall throughout the province.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions today west of Revelstoke for avalanche control between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no detour. 

It will also be closed in both directions today from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. east of Golden for avalanche control.

A travel advisory is in effect along the highway from Field to Craigallachie due to a snowfall warning.

"Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated," says DriveBC. "Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations."

There are a smattering of warnings for slush, ice and compact snow along routes including Highway 97, Highway 33, Highway 3 and Highway 6.

Meanwhile, avalanche control on Highway 3 closed the highway west of Creston from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.  A detour was in place.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions from Pemberton to Kane Creek Bridge and closed in both directions from Kane Creek Bridge to Lillooet because of the high avalanche hazard. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 23 is closed in both directions at Mica Dam because of the high avalanche hazard.

If you're travelling today, check DriveBC.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38305
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…

36280