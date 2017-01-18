37392
Highway warnings abound

UPDATED: 8:05 a.m.

It's not a nice day to be driving on B.C. highways.

There are closures for avalanche control, as well as warnings for ice, slush and snowfall throughout the province.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions today west of Revelstoke for avalanche control between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no detour. 

It will also be closed in both directions today from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. east of Golden for avalanche control.

A travel advisory is in effect along the highway from Field to Craigallachie due to a snowfall warning.

"Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated," says DriveBC. "Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations."

There are a smattering of warnings for slush, ice and compact snow along routes including Highway 97, Highway 33, Highway 3 and Highway 6.

Meanwhile, avalanche control on Highway 3 closed the highway west of Creston from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.  A detour was in place.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions from Pemberton to Kane Creek Bridge and closed in both directions from Kane Creek Bridge to Lillooet because of the high avalanche hazard. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 23 is closed in both directions at Mica Dam because of the high avalanche hazard.

If you're travelling today, check DriveBC.

37351