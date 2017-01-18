38416
36358

BC  

Ellard tries again for parole

- | Story: 186312

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard is expected to ask for parole again today, less than a year after a parole board said she was too entitled to be released.

At Ellard's first parole hearing last May, she took responsibility for the death of 14-year-old Reena Virk after repeatedly denying that she was involved since the 1997 killing.

While board members said Ellard had made progress serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, they said she also came across as "very entitled" in presenting her case for release.

She admitted during the last hearing that she was responsible for Virk's death, but said she was a child herself at just 15 years old.

Ellard, whose hearing is being held at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, was convicted after three trials and has spent about 15 years in prison.

Her case came up again last October after a media report said she was eight-months pregnant following a conjugal visit from her boyfriend.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 4.15.18 PM

The Jerry Maguire video store

Must Watch
You wonder if Tom Cruise has enough of a sense of humor to visit this place unannounced…
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...

33119