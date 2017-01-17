37392
35687

BC  

Diesel spill fouls river

- | Story: 186301

A diesel spill south of Avola has caused contamination of the North Thompson River.

Residents who use river water are advised to be cautious and check their water supply for any signs of fuel sheen or odour.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has stopped pumping water from the river for the Vavenby water system.

All TNRD residents south of the Avola and Vavenby areas who use water systems that draw from the river are advised to check their supply.

For Vavenby water system users, the regional district is making arrangements to have bottled water brought in.

Do not use river water if it smells or tastes like fuel.

Diesel fuel can pose a health risk from ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption. The TNRD requests customers minimize water use, and only use water for flushing toilets.

The district is attempting to make direct contact by phone with all users of the Vavenby water system. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37707
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37977


TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768

Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings

Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with imagination comes along and creates street art so clever that...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
This is the future of exercising
This is the future of exercising
Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...

37351