Diesel spill fouls river

Photo: ourbc.com

A diesel spill south of Avola has caused contamination of the North Thompson River.

Residents who use river water are advised to be cautious and check their water supply for any signs of fuel sheen or odour.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has stopped pumping water from the river for the Vavenby water system.

All TNRD residents south of the Avola and Vavenby areas who use water systems that draw from the river are advised to check their supply.

For Vavenby water system users, the regional district is making arrangements to have bottled water brought in.

Do not use river water if it smells or tastes like fuel.

Diesel fuel can pose a health risk from ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption. The TNRD requests customers minimize water use, and only use water for flushing toilets.

The district is attempting to make direct contact by phone with all users of the Vavenby water system.