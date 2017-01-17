Latest OD numbers to come

Photo: The Canadian Press

The BC Coroners Service will release the latest numbers on overdose deaths in the province Wednesday, an increasingly depressing monthly ritual.

Last month, Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe released statistics for overdose deaths in November – a record high 128 deaths for the month.

The previous record high for a single month was January 2016, when 82 people died.

The Coroners Service says fentanyl is to blame in 60 per cent of the province's overdose deaths.

In April, B.C. became the first province in Canada to declare a public health emergency over the dramatic increase in deaths from fentanyl after more than 200 people died from overdoses in the first three months of 2016.

It appears overdose deaths in B.C. have continued at an increasing rate. On Dec. 15 alone, 11 people died from overdoses in the province.

Lapointe will be joined by Health Minister Terry Lake in Victoria Wednesday to provide the most recent statistics and announce new substance use treatments in the province.