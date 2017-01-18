Hundreds of lives saved

Photo: Contributed

His life may have ended tragically, but in his passing Simone Harty's son, Elliot, saved three lives.

Elliot was an organ donor after an accident took his life in 2007.

“My son was able to give the gift of life to three people and changed the lives of the recipients and their families. For me, it’s helped me grieve, knowing that although my son lost his life, he was able to give life to others — that’s a great legacy,” says Simone. “If something good can come out of a tragedy like this, then it's a gift I'm happy I was able to give, and I know my son would feel the same."

Hundreds of lives were saved in B.C. last year, thanks to organ donors.

In 2016, 423 people received a life-saving transplant in British Columbia, the most transplants performed in a year in this province.

For the second year in a row, the number of overall deceased donors is also up thanks to a concentrated effort from health care staff across B.C., and increasing public awareness and support for organ donation.

“This is good news coming out of the holidays, with British Columbians demonstrating their generosity in the most important area – life,” said Health Minister Terry Lake.

“Families can be proud of their decision to register as organ donors, and I hope this trend will encourage even more people to register their decision, making the New Year a fresh start for many in need of a transplant.”

In the Interior Health region, there were 17 deceased donors, down from 20 in 2015. Meanwhile, there were 67 transplants in the region in 2016.

While donation and transplant rates are up overall, more than 600 British Columbians still wait for the gift of a donor organ. British Columbians are encouraged to make a new year’s resolution that could be the gift of life – join 1,051,797 other British Columbians and register as an organ donor.

Living kidney donations were down to 95 in 2016, from 113 in 2015. BC Transplant is focusing on increasing this number in the coming years, as 80 per cent of people on the transplant wait list are waiting for a kidney.

Several other transplant-related records were also set in 2016: