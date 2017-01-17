Wild weather on the way

37392
The dramatic change from cold to warmer and wet in British Columbia has prompted wind, rain, snowfall and avalanche warnings in the province.

Environment Canada has posted rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Howe Sound as the second in a series of Pacific storms moves in, bringing up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Wind warnings have been posted for much of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast with peak winds predicted for northern Vancouver Island reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Snowfall warnings, with accumulations of 10 to 30 centimetres by Wednesday, have been listed for West Columbia, Yellowhead, Shuswap, and East Columbia.

Avalanche Canada warns the incoming "Mango Express" moves the danger rating up on the South Coast and Sea to Sky area, and heavy snow throughout the province along with the rising freezing levels also increases the danger level.

The River Forecast Centre has issued high stream-flow advisories for rivers in on south and central Vancouver Island, the Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver's North Shore and Fraser Valley, warning that heavy rain and melting snow could cause flooding.

37732