Big bucks to green group

Dogwood is boasting its best year-end fundraising numbers ever.

The B.C. non-profit environmental group netted $219,027 in its year-end fundraising campaign, as British Columbians backed campaigns that included protesting oil tanker expansions.

“More and more British Columbians are investing in Dogwood as a vehicle for the political change we so desperately need,” said Don Gordon, with Dogwood.

Many Dogwood teams have been organized across the province and have raised $898,000 in 2016.

“In 2015, our supporters helped throw out a federal government that had grown dangerously out of touch with B.C,” said Gordon. “That led to the long-awaited death of Enbridge Northern Gateway in 2016.”

