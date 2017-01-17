37392
38032

BC  

Trans Mtn may tear us apart

- | Story: 186257

A revenue-sharing agreement that helped convince British Columbia to support the $6.8-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion threatens to tear the fabric of country, says a resource policy expert.

The agreement with Kinder Morgan gives the province as much as $1 billion over 20 years. The financial benefit for the province was the last of five conditions needed for Premier Christy Clark established to approve the expansion of the pipeline through B.C.

During last week's announcement, Clark called the agreement unprecedented because it recognized the environmental risks of locating the pipeline in B.C.

A spokeswoman for the pipeline's builder Kinder Morgan said Monday the mutual agreement gives the company the assurance it needs.

Clark acknowledged the pipeline approval was a federal government decision, but said it was her job to protect B.C. and ensure the province received benefits from the project.

But Trevor McLeod at Calgary's Canada West Foundation said the agreement could make Canada less competitive and set off feuds between provinces.

"My concern is with the long-term viability of the country," said McLeod, in a telephone interview from Calgary about the B.C. deal.

He said the Western provinces joined Confederation on the promise of a railway ensuring the free movement of goods across Canada, but the Kinder Morgan agreement stretches that long-held pledge.

"I think it goes against the principles upon which the country was built," McLeod said. "I think it would probably be an exaggeration to say $25 million or $50 million a year for 20 years is going to kill the country. But if this becomes the way of the future ... and we get into tit for tat situations, then that would definitely do that."

Others don't view the B.C. deal as a country breaker, but suggest it represents a future trend in government and corporate relations.

"I think we are getting into a era of a lot more political horse-trading on different policy issues," said Prof. Jennifer Winter, at the University of Calgary's school of public policy.

"Look at what (Alberta Premier) Rachel Notley said when (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau announced the federal carbon tax, in that Alberta wasn't going to co-operate unless we got a pipeline."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37912
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768

Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings

Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with imagination comes along and creates street art so clever that...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
This is the future of exercising
This is the future of exercising
Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...

38210
36358