One elk of a mesh

Seeing an elk roaming the streets in the Vancouver Island community of Youbou is a common occurrence for residents.

But one local elk along the north shore of Cowichan Lake stands out.

The animal earned the nickname “Monster Mesh” after getting its antlers stuck in rope, mesh, wire and branches.

Local residents have had their watchful eye out for Monster Mesh and say it's been caught in the mesh for months now.

“Monster Mesh has had that mesh on his antlers since August,” said Denis Carol Martel. “It’s never come off, but what has happened is he’s added more to it.”

“It is quite the sight,” laughed Martel.

The small community is often the eyes and ears for local conservation officers.

“A while back we had seen that he needed to get the mesh down because it was completely obliterating his eyes, he could not see through it, it was right down over his face,” said Martel.

Conservation officers were going to tranquillize the elk, take off the mesh, revive it and let it go – but the animal took off before they could get the chance.

“When he came back weeks after we noticed the mesh was not covering his eyes and he was able to eat,” he said.

Martel is concerned that Monster Mesh may drop its antlers at different times and impale itself on the fallen antler.

“We need to get that mesh off him so that doesn't happen,” he said. “We’ve got the whole township of Youbou on alert right now.”