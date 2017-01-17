Warning for Highway 1

Photo: DriveBC

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says about 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on that section Highway 1 today and overnight.

"The snow is expected to ease this afternoon then re-develop this evening," says Environment Canada. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."



Meanwhile, Avalanche Canada is warning of risky conditions in many parts of southern B.C.