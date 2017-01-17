Avalanche risk closes hwy

37392
UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Highway closures due to the high avalanche risk continue across British Columbia.

Almost 100 kilometres of Highway 99, from Pemberton to Lillooet, has been closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon due to the high avalanche risk in the area. 

The highway, also known as the Duffey Lake Road, is a popular area for backcountry skiers and snowboarders. Avalanche.ca is reporting considerable avalanche risk in the area. 

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

There is an additional advisory for Highway 3 in Both directions. 

Kootenay Pass will be closed in both directions for avalanche control, from Junction with Highway 6 to Creston  starting from 6:00 am to 9:00 am on Wednesday, January 18. 

An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston, using Highway 3A, and the Kootenay Lake Ferry,

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

DriveBC says a travel advisory for Highway 1 due to heavy snow now includes the stretch from Field to Craigallachie.

"Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated," says DriveBC. "Travellers should adjust their plans accordingly and allow additional time to reach their destinations."

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions at 2 p.m. east of Golden for avalanche control.

The highway will stay closed for two hours.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says about 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on that section Highway 1 today and overnight.

"The snow is expected to ease this afternoon then re-develop this evening," says Environment Canada. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Meanwhile, Avalanche Canada is warning of risky conditions in many parts of southern B.C.

