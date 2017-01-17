Go at your own risk

Photo: YouTube

Many areas surrounding the Okanagan are at high or considerable risk of an avalanche.

The Canadian Avalanche Centre is warning of a high avalanche risk in the Sea to Sky and Columbia regions.

A high risk of avalanche means natural avalanches are likely and human triggered avalanches are very likely. The centre says travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

In the Sea to Sky area, a mix of rain and snow over the next few days will cause unstable conditions. Meanwhile, in the Columbias, a new storm Tuesday night is expected to dump another load of snow on to weaker snow layers, increasing risk.

The Canadian Avalanche Centre says there are "unusual conditions" in areas around Cranbrook, Fernie and the South Rockies – warning of the potential for increased avalanche risk in localized areas.

"More snow, warming temperatures, or additional wind will make this situation worse," says the centre.

"When access improves, more riders will be tempted to hit slopes that have seen little use and are less compacted than usual so far this winter. This combination of changing weather and improved access will increase risk of triggering and being caught in avalanches in the coming days and weeks."

Recently, a Whistler snowboarder caught in an avalanche captured the terrifying experience on video.

For more information about avalanche conditions, visit the centre's website.