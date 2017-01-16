37392
Murdered inside a business

A man was murdered in Richmond on Monday and police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers arrived on scene at a business located near Viking Way and Cambie Road around 6:30 a.m.

A male, of unknown age, was found dead inside the business. Police were able to identify a male suspect who was arrested and remains in custody.

“It remains early in the investigation, but it appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other, and was not a random act,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact them.

The deceased male’s identity will not be released.

