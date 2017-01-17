Running on ice

As the icy weather keeps coming, you may want to invest in some new footwear.

Darrell Bachmann has thought of just the trick to tackle the icy roads. He calls them the KickSpikes, a boot designed to walk on ice.

The KickSpike is being touted as the world’s first retractable metal spike footwear.

It's as easy as clicking the heel to the toe and the spikes pop out.

“When there is ice out there you just click your spikes out and when you are going back inside you just simply click them back in,” said Bachmann.

Bachmann and his wife have lived in Penticton for over 14 years and first thought of the idea when golfing. He said they wanted to save the greens without damaging them. Bachmann appeared on Dragons’ Den in 2009 and received $1 million for his invention.

But they didn't stop with just a golf shoe.

“The U.S. Postal Service asked if we were going to put them in boots,” he said.

The couple recently moved to Kelowna and put the KickSpike boot on the market in the fall of 2016.

Since then, KickSpike has been tested in the elements of Alaska, and stood up to the icy conditions.

The boot is offered in two options, a hiking boot or the safety boot with many different choices based on colour and height of the boot.