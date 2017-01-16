You have mail from the KKK

37392

Residents in Abbotsford almost woke up to a surprise on their driveways Sunday morning.

Seventy plastic bags filled with Klu Klux Klan literature was plopped on several residents' driveways in Abbotsford.

Officers said they received a complaint from a person living on Marshall Road around 7:45 a.m. and found many other driveways with the same literature.

The pamphlets had disparaging comments about Martin Luther King Jr., according to police.

Security footage from the neighbourhood shows the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

Police found fingerprints on several of the plastic bags and have submitted them to the forensic unit to be investigated.

Police say this is the second time in the past three months that KKK literature has been distributed.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police at 604-859-5225.

