'Must bring own shovel'

Photo: CTV

As-is, where-is ... bring your own shovel.

A cheeky Craigslist ad posted in East Vancouver offers a 2001 Volkswagen Golf for sale.

But, first you'll have to dig it out of a snowbank.

The car is listed for $1,000 and is “beautifully preserved in snow,” thanks to unseasonable cold and snow in Vancouver recently.

“Please bring your own shovel. If you must, you can use your hands, but not suggested,” the ad advises.

The car runs, but may need a boost, the poster continues.

Prospective buyers may want to wait a few days before they start digging. Environment Canada forecasts heavy rain and temperatures in the teens later this week.

– with files from CTV Vancouver