Van city's unpopular mayor

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is the least popular big city mayor in Canada.

That, according to a new poll by Mainstreet Research.

Robertson's approval rating is just 50 per cent, compared to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's 79 per cent.

But he's still hanging on to a slight edge in support, with 45 per cent of the survey respondents disapproving of the job Robertson is doing and five per cent undecided.

In 2009, one year after Robertson was elected, his approval rating was 70 per cent.

But at least he's not the least-liked mayor in the entire country, only in major cities. 

The lowest approval rating in Canada was for Matt Brown, mayor of London, Ont. Brown was caught having an affair with his deputy mayor last year.

Brown's disapproval rating was 58 per cent.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

