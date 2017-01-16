37392
38032

BC  

Rallying for mill workers

- | Story: 186146

Another day-long jobs fair is being held in Merritt as the Nicola Valley city tries to find work for about 200 unemployed workers.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard says he is impressed with his community's response to help the workers.

They lost their jobs when Tolko closed its sawmill in the city just before Christmas.

Menard says he "can't say anything nice about Tolko," but praises the work of a transition team seeking available positions for the employees.

Businesses attending Monday's jobs fair include Kinder Morgan, the Douglas Lake Cattle Company and several trades organizations and post-secondary institutions.

Tolko announced last September that a lack of timber would force it to shut down its Merritt-area mill by the end of 2016.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37167
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38364
37432
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963


Snow Kiting is the coolest sport you’ve never heard of

Snow Kiting is the coolest sport you’ve never heard of

Must Watch
Damien Leroy got his start kiteboarding on water. Now, he’s found a whole new world on powder.
Backyard hockey rink with LED’s in the ice
Backyard hockey rink with LED’s in the ice
Must Watch
Although a lot of work went into making this, the end result will...
TheTango-DailyDose-0110201766
Daily Dose – January 16, 2016
Daily Dose
Cookies. Oh, and other fun pictures too.
TheTango-DailyDose-0110201756
Daily Dose – January 16, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
A balloon of cheese has now made its way onto my bucket list.
broadcaster_pulls_michael_jackson_tv_programme_after_daughters_criticism.jpg
Broadcaster pulls Michael Jackson TV programme after daughter’s criticism
Music
U.K. broadcaster Sky will not air a TV programme in which Michael...

38212