Rallying for mill workers

Photo: Contributed

Another day-long jobs fair is being held in Merritt as the Nicola Valley city tries to find work for about 200 unemployed workers.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard says he is impressed with his community's response to help the workers.

They lost their jobs when Tolko closed its sawmill in the city just before Christmas.

Menard says he "can't say anything nice about Tolko," but praises the work of a transition team seeking available positions for the employees.

Businesses attending Monday's jobs fair include Kinder Morgan, the Douglas Lake Cattle Company and several trades organizations and post-secondary institutions.

Tolko announced last September that a lack of timber would force it to shut down its Merritt-area mill by the end of 2016.