B.C. residents could save

Losing car keys is not only a real pain, but can also cause your wallet to take a hit. 

War Amps key tags has a solution.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge. 

The Key tags are starting to be mailed to B.C. residents this week. 

“Car keys are more sophisticated than ever, and replacing one is no longer a quick, cheap trip to the hardware store. We have heard from people who said they would have had to pay anywhere between $200 and $600 had they not had a key tag protecting their key ring,” says War Amps spokesperson Rob Larman.  

The Key Tag Service started after the Second World War so that returning war amputee veterans could not only make money, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association. The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys since its inception. 

